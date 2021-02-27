What channel is Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - February 27th l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup, the slumping Indiana Pacers lock horns with the rising New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The visiting Indiana Pacers are in poor recent form, winning only three of their last ten outings. As a result, they have fallen to eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the 16-17 New York Knicks are looking good to clinch a playoff berth. They are currently in seventh place in the East, coincidentally only one place above the Indiana Pacers.

This game could see some fireworks, as both sides could also clash with each other in the postseason.

At what time will the Indiana Pacers v. New York Knicks game commence?

USA: February 27th, 2021; 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: February 28th, 2021; 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game?

The Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game will be televised on the MSG Network and Fox Sports Indiana. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Indiana Pacers - Team News

Justin Holiday (left) with Domantas Sabonis (right) of the Indiana Pacers

At the start of the season, the Indiana Pacers were expected to be one of the top contenders in the East but have lost steam heading into the All-Star break. Nevertheless, coach Nate Bjorkgren has confidence in his players and trusts them to get the team's campaign back on track.

The Indiana Pacers' center Domantas Sabonis, has earned another trip to the NBA All-Star Game after he was named as a replacement for the injured Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Indiana Pacers are coming off a disappointing 112-118 loss to the Boston Celtics in their previous matchup.

Sabonis led the effort for the Indian Pacers, scoring 24 points and making nine assists on the night. Justin Holiday chipped in with 19 points, while Myles Turner registered a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds despite the Indiana Pacers enduring their 16th loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, JaKarr Sampson will be unavailable for this game.

Caris LeVert, who came in via the James Harden blockbuster trade deal, is yet to hit the floor for his new team. He went through a life-saving procedure recently and will need time to return to action. TJ Warren remains on the sidelines for an extended period as well.

New York Knicks - Team News

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been trending upwards in their recent stretch; they will enter this contest after winning five of their last seven outings.

Coach Tom Thibodeau has transformed his team into one of the elite defensive units in the NBA this season. The New York Knicks have the third-best defense in the competition.

On the flip side, the New York Knicks are coming off their best offensive performance of the season. The team set season highs across the board for most points scored (140), FG% (58.6), and 3-point shooting (19) in their win over the Sacramento Kings, their 16th of the campaign.

Julius Randle, a first-time All-Star this season, tallied a team-high 21 points while also adding 14 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes from the floor. Rookie Immanuel Quickley produced a 25 point performance in just 20 minutes from the floor, while D-Rose dropped 18 points and dished out six assists.

Meanwhile, center Mitchell Robinson, who recently underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right hand, faces a lengthy period on the sidelines. Point guard Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis. He is doubtful to suit up against the Indiana Pacers.