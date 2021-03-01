What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 1st l NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues as Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. The Pacers have a 15-17 record and are chasing a playoff in the East, while the 76ers lead the pack with a stellar 22-12 record.

All eyes will be on the frontcourt matchup of Joel Embiid and Domantas Sabonis, who have been elected to play in the upcoming All-Star game. Embiid has been an MVP candidate and has put up an incredible 30 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Sabonis, on the other hand, has averaged a solid 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per match on 53.4% shooting from the field.

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers game start?

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

USA- Monday, March 1st; 7:00 PM Eastern Time

India- Tuesday, March 2nd; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports Indiana in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Indiana Pacers: Team News

The Indiana Pacers will be without the services of Caris LeVert for the rest of the campaign, as he is undergoing rehabilitation following his kidney operation. TJ Warren is out indefinitely due to a foot problem.

Jeremy Lamb and All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis are questionable for tonight's clash because of knee injuries they sustained recently.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

After going through a spell of terrible injury-related luck, the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to keep their best players healthy lately. The only concerns for the match against the Indiana Pacers will be Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' statuses. Embiid is questionable due to an ankle issue, while Harris' participation is in doubt because of a knee problem.

