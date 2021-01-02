What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks have started NBA season 2020-21, firing on all cylinders. The franchise has a record of 4-1 and is set to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference clash.

Both teams have some momentum behind them and will look to add to it, making this a potentially fiercely competitive matchup that fans won't want to miss.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Team News

The Cleveland Cavaliers are riddled with injured players at the moment. Among these individuals is Kevin Love, who aggravated a calf strain. The team will undoubtedly miss the 32-year-old, but it doesn't stop there.

Important rotation players in Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler, and Matthew Dellavedova have suffered serious injuries and will likely be sidelined for a long time.

Kevin Porter Jr. will also be absent from this game due to personal reasons.

Injured: Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler, Matthew Dellavedova

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be in a bad situation in terms of injuries right now, but the Atlanta Hawks aren't doing much better either.

Multiple players are doubtful ahead of this game, including Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, and Onyeka Okongwu. All of these players missed the clash against the Brooklyn Nets, and insiders say that the franchise is worried about the severity of their injuries.

Given their situation, it is very possible for these players to be sidelined for a large stretch of games.

#NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights the attention Trae Young commands as the Hawks’ floor general! Young led the NBA in drawing double teams in the 19-20 season, and the Hawks are taking advantage of the space which could be a key factor against the Nets tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZGEGKorTx1 — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2021

Injured: Tony Snell

Doubtful: Rajon Rondo, Onyeka Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari

Suspended: None

At what time will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game commence?

USA: 2nd January 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 3rd January 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks?

For those in USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

