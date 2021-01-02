What channel is Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA season 2020-21.

While the Pelicans have enjoyed a very good start to the campaign, the Raptors has somewhat struggled up to this point. Yet, given the talent on both teams, this could be a very interesting watch for fans of the NBA.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

Toronto Raptors

As per reports, the Toronto Raptors have no injury concerns to report at the moment.

However, Patrick McCaw is unlikely to be available due to health and safety precautions, because of which he missed the last few games for Toronto.

The team has undoubtedly missed the player's presence in their rotation, and it will be interesting to see how the franchise will replace his contributions to the roster.

Zion Williamson (32 pts) joins LeBron James (34 pts in 2003) as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points on Christmas before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/FAU6LeyGYY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: Patrick McCaw

Suspended: None

New Orleans Pelicans - Team News

New Orleans Pelicans

In terms of injuries, only Wenen Gabriel is set to miss the New Orleans Pelicans' clash against the Toronto Raptors, due to a knee injury. The player has been stuck on the sidelines for a long time now. Fortunately for him and the franchise though, he will be back in the lineup within the next month as per reports.

"For him to do that was huge... It took a lot of guts and a lot of heart, and it’s something that helped me in my personal life.”



Fred VanVleet talks about DeMar DeRozan’s leadership and impact on the emphasis of mental health throughout the NBA. pic.twitter.com/vJEn593DRZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 26, 2020

While Nicolo Melli was earlier considered to be a doubt for this game, he has since been considered probable to play.

Injured: Wenyen Gabriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game commence?

USA: 2nd January 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 3rd January 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the Fox Sports Network and nationally on NBA TV. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

