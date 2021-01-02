What channel is Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA season 2020-21.
While the Pelicans have enjoyed a very good start to the campaign, the Raptors has somewhat struggled up to this point. Yet, given the talent on both teams, this could be a very interesting watch for fans of the NBA.
Toronto Raptors - Team News
As per reports, the Toronto Raptors have no injury concerns to report at the moment.
However, Patrick McCaw is unlikely to be available due to health and safety precautions, because of which he missed the last few games for Toronto.
The team has undoubtedly missed the player's presence in their rotation, and it will be interesting to see how the franchise will replace his contributions to the roster.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Patrick McCaw
Suspended: None
New Orleans Pelicans - Team News
In terms of injuries, only Wenen Gabriel is set to miss the New Orleans Pelicans' clash against the Toronto Raptors, due to a knee injury. The player has been stuck on the sidelines for a long time now. Fortunately for him and the franchise though, he will be back in the lineup within the next month as per reports.
While Nicolo Melli was earlier considered to be a doubt for this game, he has since been considered probable to play.
Injured: Wenyen Gabriel
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game commence?
USA: 2nd January 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)
India: 3rd January 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans?
For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the Fox Sports Network and nationally on NBA TV. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.
Also Read: Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - January 2nd, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21Published 02 Jan 2021, 20:30 IST