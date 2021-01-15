What channel is Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face off in a blockbuster matchup tonight as a part of NBA Season 2020-21.

Both teams started the season a little slowly but have been picking up momentum during recent games. And now, given how well these franchises are playing at the moment, this clash is one that no fan of the NBA can afford to miss.

Team News - Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

In terms of injuries and absences, there seem to be no new concerns for the Dallas Mavericks.

The return of Kristaps Porzingis to the team, though, will serve as a massive boost. Even if the 25-year-old isn't quite at full strength, he will add massively to the quality of the franchise on both ends.

With 'the Unicorn' back in the fold for the Mavericks, this game will undoubtedly be a far bigger challenge for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Injured: Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Team News - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a couple of minor injury concerns ahead of the clash against the Dallas Mavericks.

Torrey Craig and Jrue Holiday were both doubtful for this game at first after picking up a nose and ankle injury, respectively. But insiders are now reporting that they are very likely to feature.

Having these players in the side will serve as a massive boost to the Milwaukee Bucks' rotation during this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game?

USA: 15th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 16th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

