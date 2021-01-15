New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - January 15th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are scheduled to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting Western-Conference matchup in the 2020-21 NBA.

After a very good start to their campaign, the New Orleans Pelicans have dropped off a bit and currently sit in 13th place in the conference standings. On the other hand, the defending champions, LA Lakers, have recovered from their slow start to the campaign and are starting to look like the team to beat once again.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, 15th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 16th January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking good under Stan Van Gundy. Their form may have dropped off in the last few games, but the New Orleans Pelicans appear solid at both ends of the floor.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans have a few injury concerns and absences for this game. Lonzo Ball (knee), Eric Bledsoe (eye) and Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) have been reported as unlikely to play against the LA Lakers. That could severely inhibit the New Orleans Pelicans against the high-flying Lakers.

Nevertheless, the New Orleans Pelicans do have the ability to surprise the reigning champions.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has been performing at an All-Star level for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

The 23-year-old is averaging an emphatic 23.8 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting at 44.7% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Postgame stats 📊

Alexander-Walker: 37 pts, 8 reb, 5-8 on 3's

Ingram: 22 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

Adams: 12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast

Redick: 12 points, 5 reb, 3 ast

Lewis Jr. 10 pts in 16 mins#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/86r378SeYC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 14, 2021

Ingram has evolved into a forced to be reckoned with at both ends of the court and is undoubtedly the New Orleans Pelicans' best player at the moment.

If the Pelicans wish to upset the LA Lakers, Brandon Ingram will have to perform at his best.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Josh Hart, G Sindarius Thornwell, F Brandon Ingram, F Nicolo Melli, C Steven Adams.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have gathered steam in the 2020-21 NBA and are starting to look almost invincible at the moment. They have incredible depth in their roster, and their bench has some serious quality.

Moreover, the LA Lakers have seemingly fixed their only conceivable weakness - their outside defense. Now they have some elite wing defenders like Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews.

Overall, while the LA Lakers may suffer the occasional setback, the defending champions are arguably the most balanced and dominant team in this season's competition.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James' impact in a game of basketball transcends numbers. He is an incredible leader, one of the best passers in the league and has amazing game-sense.

According to Second Spectrum, LeBron James has allowed opponents to shoot just 30% when he's the contesting defender, by far the best in the NBA. If you up the minimum to 100 FGA, James also ranks 1st in FG pct as the closest defender (36.0%) - on contested or uncontested shots. pic.twitter.com/1Sjn9U9EWN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2021

While the quality on the team's bench ensures the LA Lakers' performances do not drop when LeBron James is not on the court, the player's impact is infectious.

If there is one LA Lakers player the New Orleans Pelicans must look to keep quiet, it is undoubtedly LeBron James.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

While a New Orleans Pelicans win isn't implausible, it isn't a very probable proposition. They simply have too many key players sidelined for this clash, which makes it an almost impossible task for them to best the dominant LA Lakers.

Barring any miracles, the LA Lakers are expected to canter to victory.

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers NBA game?

For those in USA, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.