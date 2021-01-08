What channel is OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks are scheduled to face off against OKC Thunder during NBA Season 2020-21 on Friday.

The Knicks and Thunder both have a fair bit of momentum behind them at the momentum and will look to keep it going in order to keep their playoff bids alive. And given the talent that both teams have on their side right now, this could develop into a fiercely competitive match.

Team News - OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have quite a few injury concerns ahead of this game.

Ty Gerome suffered an ankle injury in a previous game and is not expected to feature against the New York Knicks. Additionally, Aleksej Pokusevski has also been ruled out of this game due to suffering a serious concussion earlier on in the season.

These players have been important rotation pieces for the OKC Thunder and the franchise will definitely miss them during this game.

Trevor Ariza will also not be returning for this game.

Injured: Ty Gerome, Aleksej Pokusevski, Trevor Ariza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - New York Knicks

New York Knicks

The OKC Thunder are not the only ones going into this game with injury concerns. In fact, the New York Knicks may just be in a far worse situation.

Frank Ntilikina, Obi Toppin, and Omari Spellman have all been ruled out of this game. Many believed that Nerlens Noel would be among the names sidelined against the OKC Thunder, but the player has only been listed as questionable ahead of this game.

On the other hand, while they did suffer injuries of their own, Reggie Bullock and Kevin Knox ll have been confirmed as likely to feature during this game.

Injured: Frank Ntilikina, Obi Toppin, Omari Spellman

Doubtful: Nerlens Noel

Suspended: None

At What time will the OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks NBA game commence?

USA: 8th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 9th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs New York Knicks?

For those in USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

