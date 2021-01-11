What channel is Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some more thrilling NBA action as the Toronto Raptors go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors have got off to a nightmare start with two wins and seven losses. Toronto beat the Sacramento Kings on Saturday 144-123 but could not build on their victory as they fell to the resurgent Warriors in their last game 106-105.

However, the Raptors have six players scoring in double digits, led by their new leader on the floor in Fred VanVleet. Pascal Siakam has found his touch recently and should contribute more as the season unfolds.

The Raptors will need to turn things around quickly if they wish to climb back up the ladder into playoff contention. If things continue this way, their front office might shake things up with a trade and bring in new faces to weather the storm.

On the other end, the Portland Trail Blazers have been tearing it up from the floor and registered back-to-back wins ahead of this match. The Trail Blazers have used their big guns on the offense to register more than 120 points in their last two outings. CJ McCollum has the hot hand coming into this game and dropped 37 points to go with three assists and three rebounds in their previous matchup with the Kings which they won 125-99.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

The Toronto Raptors were at the top of the world in 2019 when they beat the Golden State Warriors and earned their first franchise title in history. Fast forward to 2021, and they find themselves at the bottom end of the Eastern Conference and desperate to add a few wins to their record. The Raptors have witnessed their All-Star players exiting one after another, and this is the primary reason behind their woes this campaign.

The Toronto Raptors don't have any major injury-related updates ahead of their game with the Trail Blazers. Patrick McCaw will continue to miss games and there is no clarity on when he might return.

SLIMM BLOCK PARTY pic.twitter.com/D7Ld2r22aR — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 11, 2021

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

In contrast to the Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers have added a host of talented players to their roster. The Trail Blazers already boasted of having a dynamic backcourt duo in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but their problem had always been on the defensive end of the floor.

With the additions of players like Robert Covington, the Blazers should now see an improvement in that area this campaign as they endeavor to make a deep playoff run.

The Nurk/DJ connection 🎯@Moda_Health | Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/w50bGKBSJS — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 10, 2021

The Trail Blazers will continue to be without Zach Collins, who remains out indefinitely. He is recovering from a fracture in his left ankle and has undergone surgery.

Injured: Zach Collins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers commence?

USA: 11th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 12th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers match will be televised on NBA TV and locally on Sportsnet and NBC Sports Northwest. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.