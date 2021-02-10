What Channel is LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday night. The Clippers absorbed their first back-to-back losses this NBA season when they lost to the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Ty Lue's side will hope to break their losing streak with a victory over the Timberwolves tonight.

Minnesota are tied with the Detroit Pistons with the worst record in the league at 6-18. There is hope on the horizon with the impending return of franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns but his availability is still up in the air.

LA Clippers - Team News

Paul George has a bone marrow edema in his right big toe and has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will likely miss a few more games after this one.

Paul George is recovering back in LA and will definitely miss the two games on this trip. He'll be re-evaluated when they return. Clippers return home for a 6-game homestand starting Sunday, but PG's status for that is also very much in question at this point. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 9, 2021

Pat Beverley’s right knee soreness has caused him to miss the LA Clippers’ last eight games but he is listed as questionable for tonight’s match. Jay Scrubb underwent surgery on his right foot in the offseason and is out indefinitely.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Team News

D’Angelo Russell has left leg soreness and is questionable to play in tonight’s match. If he misses the LA Clippers game it will be a big blow to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who need him to orchestrate the offense.

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jarrett Culver (ankle) will not be suiting up for the Timberwolves until later in the week at best.

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of the Timberwolves lineup for weeks due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He is not expected to play when the Timberwolves take the court tonight.

D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts towards the referee

At what time will LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game start?

USA: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 11th February 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

"We got a pretty quiet group, especially while Pat's gone right now, so just wanna make sure we know what's gonna happen, just making sure we're reading plays before it happens."



Kawhi Leonard on why he's been more vocal this year. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/HPkax5tVUw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2021

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves match will be shown on local television by FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket and FOX Sports North. International viewers can watch the game via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

