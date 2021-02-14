What channel is LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time in 10 days, when last season's NBA Western Conference Finalists heavyweights lock horns at the Ball Arena. The Lakers are on a 7-game winning run, which has helped them keep hold of the second spot in the Western Conference.

Team News - LA Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers won their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers will go into this game without any serious injury concerns, as Kostas Antetokounmpo is the only player sidelined for this game. However, he is not an active part of the rotation, and it isn't a big loss for head coach Frank Vogel.

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable due to an Achilles problem, but fans can expect him to feature in this crucial encounter. The LA Lakers will likely start the game with a backcourt of LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at small forward. Davis and Marc Gasol will make up the frontcourt.

Montrezl Harrell has been a key part of the rotation for the LA Lakers, scoring 13.5 points per game off the bench.

Injured - Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful - Anthony Davis

Suspended - None

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets guard OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Denver Nuggets have been an injury-plagued unit this season, and they will be missing three players for this game against the LA Lakers. Gary Harris will miss out due to a leg issue, while PJ Dozier is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Will Barton is unavailable due to personal issues and Jamal Murray is questionable to play because of an ankle problem.

However, Murray is expected to start tonight, alongside Monte Morris in the backcourt. Michael Porter Jr. will start at small forward, with Paul Millsap playing at the 4. Nikola Jokic will be the team's starting center.

Offseason acquisition JaMychal Green has been an integral player while coming off the bench, putting up 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Injured - Gary Harris, PJ Dozier

Doubtful - Jamal Murray

Unavailable - Will Barton

Suspended - None

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game start?

USA- Sunday, February 14th, 2021; 10:00 PM Eastern Time

India - Monday, February 15th, 8.30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game?

The match will be nationally televised on ESPN. Local coverage of the game between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will be telecast on Altitude and Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

