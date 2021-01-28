What channel is LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning NBA champions LA Lakers face the struggling Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena tonight.

The Lakers' perfect record on the road came to an end against Eastern Conference-leaders Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways, while the Pistons will be hoping to try and recover from a poor start to the season.

Heartbreaker...Lakers lose 107-106 to Sixers...Came back from 12 down, but not enough...Never had control in this game, always playing from behind...



-Lebron 34pts 6ast 6rebs

-AD 23pts 8rebs 2blks

-Schroder 16pts

-Caruso 10pts



Next Game, tomorrow vs Pistons@AllenSliwa — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) January 28, 2021

The Detroit Pistons have little to no chance of winning against the LeBron James-led outfit. They are likely out of playoff contention and face the struggles of a rebuild.

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to occupy the lottery spots in the Eastern Conference. Their highest paid player - Blake Griffin - is currently looking like a shell of himself, averaging 12 points a game despite 32 minutes on the floor.

However, Pistons fans have had something to cheer about courtesy Jerami Grant's performances. Grant has become the three-time NBA champions' main scorer and defender, and is making a case for the 'Most Improved Player' award.

The Detroit Pistons roster is largely healthy except for rookie Killian Hayes, who continues to be out due to a hip injury.

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes will rest and rehab his right hip injury and be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2021

Injured: Killian Hayes

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers - Team News

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers faced a tough loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling short by one point. However, Frank Vogel and his team should earn an easy victory against the Pistons and retake the first spot in the Western Conference.

The LA Lakers roster is largely healthy as they continue their quest of winning back-to-back NBA championships.

Bench players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley are the only names that continue to be sidelined following major injuries.

Injured: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons tip-off?

USA: January 28, 2021, 8:00 PM ET.

India: January 29, 2021, 6:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit and Spectrum SportsNet (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio as well at 950 AM and ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.

