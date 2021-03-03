What channel is LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 3rd l NBA Season 2020-21

The sluggish LA Lakers will take on the slumping Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday in an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The defending champs, the LA Lakers, kicked off their campaign with a bang, registering a brilliant 21-6 start. However, the Purple and Gold have cooled off ahead of the All-Star break, losing six of their last nine games.

The LA Lakers have conceded the second spot in the West to their conference rivals Phoenix Suns following their 109-114 loss to the same team in their previous outing. Anthony Davis' absence continued to affect the LA Lakers, who came up short against the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are in deep trouble, losing nine of their last ten games. As a result, Luke Walton's team has dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference standings after falling to a 13-21 record on the season.

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game commence?

USA: March 3rd, 2021; 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 4th, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game?

The game between the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings will be televised on NBC Sports California and Spectrum SportsNet. The matchup will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

LA Lakers - Team News

The LA Lakers need to get on a winning streak.

This matchup represents the final game played by the LA Lakers before the All-Star break. They are coming off a disappointing loss against the Suns and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Nevertheless, LeBron James was his illustrious self in that game, producing 38 points on 16-of-24 shooting, while Dennis Schroder chipped in with 17 points, only for the LA Lakers to slump to their 12th loss of the campaign. The LA Lakers, however, shot the ball well, shooting 51% as a unit, but were outgunned by the Phoenix Suns from the three-point line.

Kyle Kuzma (heel) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) did not participate in that game, though.

Gasol will likely miss the game against the Sacramento Kings. But the LA Lakers are hopeful of seeing Kuzma back in the lineup as they endeavor to close out the first half of the season with a victory.

Frank Vogel's side are in desperate need of their star power forward, Anthony Davis, who remains out for an extended period.

Sacramento Kings - Team News

Buddy Hield (#24) of the Sacramento Kings is helped up by teammates and trainers after an injury in the Charlotte Hornets game.

The Sacramento Kings are seeing their season spiral out of control as they tumble towards the bottom end of the Western Conference.

In their previous matchup, the Sacramento Kings blew an eight-point lead over the Hornets with a minute left. But they went cold from the free-throw line, missing five of six attempts en route to a disappointing 126-127 loss.

In that game, the Sacramento Kings had four players who scored 20 or above, with sharpshooter Buddy Hield dropping a season-high 30 points. De'Aaron Fox played an extended 41 minutes, scoring 20 points to go along with a whopping 14 assists. But that mattered not in the end, as he missed key foul shots that proved pivotal in the eventual scheme of things.

With 8 threes tonight, Buddy Hield became the fastest player in NBA History to reach 1,000 career made threes (350 games).



The 3 other players to reach 1,000 made threes in fewer than 400 games:



Stephen Curry (369 games)

Klay Thompson (372 games)

Damian Lillard (385 games) pic.twitter.com/Q7EOABLffY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, in more distressing news for Luke Walton's team, Hield tweaked his right ankle in the Hornets game and has been listed as questionable against the visiting LA Lakers. Besides Hield, rookie Tyrese Haliburton (calf) and Hassan Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) will be on the sidelines as well.