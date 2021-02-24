What channel is LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 24th l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena tonight in a game between two teams that belong to the NBA's upper echelons. The Jazz lead the Western Conference with a 25-6 record, while the Lakers are two spots behind them in third with a 22-10 record.

The Lakers will be resting their hopes on the shoulders of LeBron James. The King will need to be at his best to power the reigning champions to a win in Anthony Davis's absence.

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers will once again be without Anthony Davis's services, who is targeting a return in late March. Dennis Schroeder is sidelined due to health and safety reasons. Meanwhile, Kostas Antetokounmpo remains out with a knee issue, and his progress is being monitored on a weekly basis.

Kyle Kuzma will replace Davis in the lineup, and Wesley Matthews will start in place of Dennis Schroeder, who is unavailable due to the reasons mentioned above.

Injured: Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Dennis Schroeder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Utah Jazz: Team News

The Utah Jazz go into tonight's game without any fresh injury concerns. Udoka Azubuike and Elijah Hughes are sidelined with ankle injuries. However, they are not an active part of the rotation, so it won't affect head coach Quin Snyder's selection tonight.

The Jazz will be well-represented at All-Star weekend 🌟https://t.co/DhWCeYICyj — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2021

Injured: Udoka Azubuike and Elijah Hughes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

game start?

USA - Wednesday, February 24th, 2021;10:00 PM Eastern Time

India - Thursday, February 25th; 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game?

Local coverage of the LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game will be available on AT&T Sportsnet and Spectrum SportsNet. The match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

