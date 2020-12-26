What Channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in the first week of the 2020-21 NBA Season. Both teams are led by young point guards who have captured the eyes of fans, making their contest a highly anticipated one for the NBA community.

Ja Morant and Trae Young have excelled at their position and done so with some serious flair. The supporting casts on both teams are worth watching out for as well, and complement their stars very well.

Memphis Grizzlies - Team News

Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies have a long list of injuries ahead of this clash. Some of the notable absences include Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, and Killian Tillie. Given their injury issues, the franchise is likely to have a small rotation, something that could limit the team against the Atlanta Hawks.

Injured: Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jontay Porter, Xavier Tillman, Killian Tillie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

Atlanta Hawks

Like the Memphis Grizzlies, the Atlanta Hawks have a long list of injuries that will cause them to use a short rotation in the upcoming game.

What may hurt the franchise is the absence of Onyeka Okongwu and Rajon Rondo. Without some important role players, the team could suffer against the Memphis Grizzlies. To add to the Hawks' woes, other veterans have been listed as doubtful for the upcoming clash.

Injured: Onyeka Okongwu, Kris Dunn, Brandon Goodwin, Rajon Rondo

Doubtful: Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari

Suspended: None

At what time will Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks commence?

USA: 26th December 2020, 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 27th December 2020, 3:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks?

For those in USA, the game will be broadcasted locally on the Fox Sports network.

International viewers can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

