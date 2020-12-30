Create
What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
Modified 30 Dec 2020, 20:31 IST
Preview
The injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies pay a visit to the Boston Celtics when the 2020-21 NBA season continues on Wednesday.

It will be a tough matchup for the Grizzlies, who lost last season’s Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, to an ankle sprain last Monday. They won the game versus the Brooklyn Nets but the price was just too steep.

On the other hand, the Celtics will look to take advantage of the wounded and will put up a fight against the Memphis Grizzlies when they enter TD Garden.

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant will be out for three to five weeks with what was diagnosed as a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. This means the Memphis Grizzlies will be missing their leading scorer for several games, and other players will need to step up.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow won’t be back until January, though the timetable for both will be different. If that’s not enough, Xavier Tillman, De'Anthony Melton, Killian Tillie and Jontay Porter are also on the injured list.

Injured: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, Xavier Tillman, De'Anthony Melton, Killian Tillie, Jontay Porter.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boston Celtics: Team News

Kemba Walker won’t be back on the Boston Celtics bench until at least January 10 as he is out with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Romeo Langford will miss the game against Memphis with a wrist injury.

According to the latest report, Tacko Fall will be a game-time decision for Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Tacko Fall

Suspended: None

At what time will Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics commence?

USA: 30th December 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 31st December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics?

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Southeast Memphis. For international viewers, the game will be on live stream via NBA League Pass.

Published 30 Dec 2020, 20:31 IST
NBA Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies Kemba Walker Ja Morant NBA Players NBA Predictions
