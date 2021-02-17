What channel is Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 17th  l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will travel west to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center tonight. The Heat have lost their last two games during this road trip, which has them struggling in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are holding on to the eighth spot in the West with the intent to qualify for the postseason.

Miami Heat: Team News

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat have a long list of injuries, starting with star point guard Goran Dragic, who will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Avery Bradley has been ruled out for the month of February following a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Meyers Leonard is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury. Power forward Chris Silva has been sidelined because of a hip issue.

Injured - Avery Bradley, Chris Silva, Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

Head coach Steve Kerr will have to field a depleted roster for tonight's clash, as rookie James Wiseman will miss this crucial game because of a wrist injury.

Marquese Chriss and Alen Smailagic are sidelined as well due to leg and knee problems, respectively. Power Forward/Center Kevon Looney's progress is being tracked on a week-to-week basis, and he will miss out because of an ankle issue. Klay Thompson has been ruled out of the season due to an ACL tear.

Injured - James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful - None

Advertisement

Suspended - None

GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/BvVIjjJ1vQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2021

At what time will the Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game start?

USA - Wednesday, February 17th, 2021,10:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Thursday, February 18th, 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where and how to watch the Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game?

The Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors game will be televised on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Florida and Sun Network, along with NBC Sports Bay Area and California. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materialize