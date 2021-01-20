What channel is Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena for a Wednesday night contest.

The Heat are coming off a 113-107 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday while the Raptors blew out the Dallas Mavericks 116-93 on the same day.

The teams are coached by two of the brightest coaches in the league, with the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and the Raptors’ Nick Nurse having won at least one championship each.

Bam Adebayo’s last 5 games:



20 PPG

10 RPG

5.8 APG



Bam is also 85% from the line for the season (was 69% last season) pic.twitter.com/cUeNCKx76n — ‏ً (@eIitetweeter) January 19, 2021

Miami Heat: Team News

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball as Troy Brown Jr. #6 of the Washington Wizards defends during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 9, 2021 (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley will remain sidelined by the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Meyers Leonard will miss his fifth straight encounter with a shoulder injury.

Tyler Herro (neck) is listed as questionable but will be a game-time decision by Miami Heat officials. Gabe Vincent (knee) and Goran Dragic (foot) are both listed as probable to play. The two guards should be ready and available for tonight’s game unless their injuries prove to be worse than originally thought.

Injured: Meyers Leonard

Doubtful: Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic

Unavailable: Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley

Toronto Raptors: Team News

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors shoots over Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game at Amalie Arena on January 18, 2021 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors have been fortunate that none of their key players have suffered any major injuries so far.

Right now, only Patrick McCaw has been ruled out of tonight’s match. The veteran guard had surgery in August and has not played a single game this season. The team has no update as to when McCaw will be back on the floor.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors game start?

USA: Wednesday, 20th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 21st January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors

Fantasy numbers last night from KLow



23 Pts | 9 Reb | 7 Ast | 3 3pm | 75 FG% pic.twitter.com/1dsf3TBbL5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 19, 2021

The Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors game will be featured on local television via FOX Sports Sun and TSN. For international audiences, the matchup will be available on NBA League Pass.

