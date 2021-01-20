What channel is Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena for a Wednesday night contest.
The Heat are coming off a 113-107 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday while the Raptors blew out the Dallas Mavericks 116-93 on the same day.
The teams are coached by two of the brightest coaches in the league, with the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and the Raptors’ Nick Nurse having won at least one championship each.
Miami Heat: Team News
Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley will remain sidelined by the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Meyers Leonard will miss his fifth straight encounter with a shoulder injury.
Tyler Herro (neck) is listed as questionable but will be a game-time decision by Miami Heat officials. Gabe Vincent (knee) and Goran Dragic (foot) are both listed as probable to play. The two guards should be ready and available for tonight’s game unless their injuries prove to be worse than originally thought.
Injured: Meyers Leonard
Doubtful: Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic
Unavailable: Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley
Toronto Raptors: Team News
The Toronto Raptors have been fortunate that none of their key players have suffered any major injuries so far.
Right now, only Patrick McCaw has been ruled out of tonight’s match. The veteran guard had surgery in August and has not played a single game this season. The team has no update as to when McCaw will be back on the floor.
Injured: Patrick McCaw
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
At what time will the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors game start?
USA: Wednesday, 20th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)
India: Thursday, 21st January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors game will be featured on local television via FOX Sports Sun and TSN. For international audiences, the matchup will be available on NBA League Pass.
Also Read: Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21Published 20 Jan 2021, 15:39 IST