What channel is Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat travel west for a pre-Valentine’s Day date with the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday. Both teams are on a roll with the Jazz on a six-game winning streak, while the Heat have won four straight games.
Sporting the league’s best overall record at 21-5, the Utah Jazz are fresh from their conquest of the Milwaukee Bucks, whom they beat easily 129-115 on Friday. Rudy Gobert led the charge with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks.
The Miami Heat are slowly crawling up the standings as they have become healthier. All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has been sensational the past four games and had a triple-double in their 101-94 win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
When these two teams meet, a rough affair can be expected with neither team giving an inch.
Miami Heat: Team News
The Miami Heat have a number of players on the injured list. Gabe Vincent is listed as probable for the game against the Utah Jazz. He is nursing a right knee soreness that has been manageable for now. Vincent suited up for the Rockets game and played 13 minutes.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic will miss his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury. Chris Silva will also be sidelined due to a strained left hip. His return to action is indefinite at the moment.
Avery Bradley has a right calf strain that will keep him out until mid-March at least. Meyers Leonard is out for the season after undergoing a procedure on his left shoulder.
Injured: Avery Bradley, Chris Silva, Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard
Doubtful: Gabe Vincent
Unavailable: None
Utah Jazz: Team News
The Utah Jazz only have one player who has been ruled out of the game. Udoka Azubuike has a severe right ankle sprain which he sustained while playing for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.
Others on the injury list, such as Mike Conley (hamstring), Georges Niang (ankle), and Elijah Hughes (ankle) are considered game-time decisions for the Saturday match with the Miami Heat.
Injured: Udoka Azubuike
Doubtful: Mike Conley, Georges Niang, Elijah Hughes
Unavailable: None
At what time will Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz game start?
USA: Saturday, 13th February 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)
India: Sunday, 14th February 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz?
The Miami Heat-Utah Jazz match will be televised on FOX Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet | RM. International audiences can watch the game via NBA League Pass.
