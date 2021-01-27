What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks head over to Tampa, Florida to take on the Toronto Raptors for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be confident of getting a win tonight, having won the regular season series 2-1 last season against the Toronto Raptors. What would give coach Michael Budenholzer even more confidence is the fact that Giannis and crew haven't lost to the Raptors in 4 straight away games.

A lot of people raised questions when Milwaukee Bucks lost to both the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers in a short spam of time. However, on a brighter note, the Bucks come into this encounter after securing resounding win in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks 129-115.

It's all about building the right momentum at this moment, winning tonight in Tampa, would further improve their 10-6 season record so far.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have turned things around, having successfully fought their way out from the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse and his squad have managed to win 5 of their last 7 games.

Among the 30 teams, it's fair to say that the Toronto Raptors got the worst possible situation. They are playing away from their home city and yet have managed an impressive 4-1 record at the Amalia Arena.

Aron Baynes has been excellent for the Toronto Raptors of late. In their win against the Indiana Pacers, Baynes added 12 points, 7 boards, and 1 block in just 17 minutes of action. His resurgence is a great sign for their rest of the season, especially if Toronto Raptors are going to have any hopes of making it to the post-season.

Milwaukee Bucks - Team News

Having had the best record in the league last season, Milwaukee Bucks currently find themselves 3rd in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. As a team, fans and pundits have struggled to find any sort of significant improvement from last season, when they were knocked out by Miami Heat in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs.

Going into their match against the Toronto Raptors tonight, Milwaukee Bucks have no injury concerns to worry about. Head coach Budenholzer will have his complete roster to choose from. Like last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is again registering MVP level numbers, however, things still don't seem right. His 3-point percentage is exactly where it was last season and what has been the biggest disapointment is his free-throw shooting, which has come down from 63% to 58.5%.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

For the Toronto Raptors, the only major injury concern is Pascal Siakam, who has been listed as questionable for this encounter with a knee injury. While the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards continue to struggle, Raptors on the other hand, have managed to pull themselves into the Top 10 of the Eastern Conference. There aim tonight will be to build on recent good momentum, which could hopefully take them through to the post-season once again.

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors commence?

USA: 27th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 28th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors?

The Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors game will be broadcasted locally on The Sports Network and Fox Sports Wisconsin. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.