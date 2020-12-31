What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder after a tough blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. For OKC, the 2020-21 NBA season will be a year of development, however, they still have players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who are able to hurt the Pelicans defense which performed poorly against the Suns.

After facing injuries and falling to 13th position in the West last season, the New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping to keep stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson fit if they are to have any chance at clinching a playoff berth. Having started the season 2-2, the Pelicans will need their offense to pull through after a disappointing 86-point display last time out.

Their opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are severely underpowered this year, yet are so far averaging 10 points more per game than the Pels. This could make for a cagey affair with neither offense prolific thus far in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

Fortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, the only injury of note for their side ahead of their clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be small forward Wenyen Gabriel.

Injured: Wenyen Gabriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Oklahoma City Thunder: Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Seven

The Oklahoma City Thunder were missing some key names on Tuesday evening in their home loss against the Magic. George Hill and Al Horford had started each of the side's previous two games, but were ruled out in their side's latest clash. The former with neck spasms and the latter being rested in the second part of a double-header.

George Hill has been in OKC for like a month, but he's already endearing himself to #Thunder fans. He clearly didn't get the tank memo. pic.twitter.com/y261QSnsnR — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) December 29, 2020

Ty Jerome also remains a doubt for the Thunder coming into this game with an ankle sprain that has seen the young guard unable to make his debut. Darius Miller remains out indefinitely and Trevor Ariza is still yet to return due to personal reasons.

Injured: Trevor Ariza, Darius Miller

Doubtful: George Hill, Al Horford, Ty Jerome

Suspended: None

At what time will the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game commence?

USA: 31st December 2020, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Friday, 1st January 2021 - 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game?

The New Orleans Pelicans matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder can be viewed locally in the US on the Fox Sports Network.

International fans can stream the game with an NBA League Pass.