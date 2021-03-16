What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 16th l NBA Season 2020-21

In a battle between two of the league's best offenses, the New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 NBA on Tuesday night. Both sides rank in the NBA's bottom-three for defensive efficiency, so an enthralling matchup could ensue.

In their first game after the All-Star break, the New Orleans Pelicans looked rusty in a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they swiftly bounced back with dominating victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers.

Expected to make the playoffs this season, the New Orleans Pelicans are four games behind the Dallas Mavericks in eight place. On Tuesday, they begin a tough run of six fixtures, all of which will be against opposition above them in the West.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, the second half of the season will be about retaining their sixth seed or doing better as they struggle with injuries. After four wins in their last ten games, Damian Lillard will hope to lead his side through a challenging 5-match homestead.

At what time will the New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers game start?

USA - Tuesday, March 16th, 2021; 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Wednesday, March 17th, 2021; 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Tuesday night's marquee matchup will be shown nationally on TNT as well as on local broadcasting networks, Fox Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

New Orleans Pelicans pair Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball

Fortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, their regular starting lineup has been consistently healthy this season and has a net rating of 3.6. With no new injuries ahead of this game, coach Van Gundy is likely to select the same five that demolished the LA Clippers last weekend.

Zion Williamson's 27 PTS on an efficient 13-16 shooting guides the @PelicansNBA over LAC! pic.twitter.com/O9FSCORJS7 — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2021

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball were electric in that game, combining for 70 points on the night.

The Portland Trail Blazers have also benefitted from an improved bench showing, headlined by Jaxson Hayes' 30 points and nine rebounds across the last two outings.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, JJ Reddick.

Unavailable: None.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Portland Trail Blazers leader Damian Lillard has continued his scoring heroics this season.

What started out as an off-shooting night for Damian Lillard turned into a 38-point outing in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The point guard is the Portland Trail Blazers' cheat code this season, as he has continued to show his prolific scoring talent, putting up 29.9 points a night, which is one less than his career-high. If the Trail Blazers are to get through another injury-hit season and make it to the playoffs with their usual five back, Lillard will undoubtedly have to play a pivotal role.

Dam3 Lillard⌚



Congratulations @Dame_Lillard for shooting up to 15th on the all-time 3PM list! 🥳#OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/3PcHJX3GyX — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) March 15, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers' will miss CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for this game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the guard is hoping to return soon, possibly within the next week, Nurkic is likely to be out for at least another fortnight. Meanwhile, Zach Collins remains out for the long term; Harry Giles is also expected to miss out.

Injured: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Harry Giles, Zach Collins.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.