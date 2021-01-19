What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Salt Lake City to meet the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Tuesday.

The Pelicans are riding high from snapping a five-game losing streak when they beat the Sacramento Kings 128-123 on Sunday. They will be hard-pressed to follow up that victory with a second consecutive win as the Jazz are one of the top teams in the league with a 9-4 record.

Moreover, the Jazz are on a five-game winning streak after Sunday’s 108-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets. It was the first meeting between the two teams since the Utah Jazz rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-round playoff series last season. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in scoring with 23.2 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have two 20-point scorers in Brandon Ingram (23.3) and Zion Williamson (22.6).

New Orleans Pelicans: Team News

Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against Malachi Flynn #8 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball is questionable to play for the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The 23-year-old sat out the past three games due to knee tendonitis but he joined practice on Monday.

Ball’s return appears to be going as scheduled. The Pelicans guard said that he had been enduring knee pain for some time, which prompted team officials to give him time off.

With Ball’s impending return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will return to backing him up from the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lonzo Ball

Unavailable: None

Utah Jazz: Team News

Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz drives past Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 1, 2021 (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz have listed Joe Ingles as questionable for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingles has a sore right Achilles, which has been bothering him all season.

Meanwhile, Juwan Morgan missed his seventh straight game when he sat out against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday due to the league's health and safety protocols. He is listed by the Utah Jazz as questionable for the Pelicans contest.

Jarrell Brantley is out for personal reasons.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joe Ingles, Juwan Morgan

Unavailable: Jarrell Brantley

At what time will New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz game start?

USA: Tuesday, 19th January 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 20th January 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell’s last 5 games:



26.2 PPG

5.0 APG

49% FG

46% 3PT

86% FT



Utah 5-0

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz contest will be shown locally on FOX Sports New Orleans and AT&T SportsNet | RM. International audiences can catch the game on livestream via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Top 10 NBA passers of all time