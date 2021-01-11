What channel is New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks in an All-Eastern Conference clash on Monday. Both teams have an identical 5-5 record in the 2020-21 NBA season, which they will be looking to improve on when they meet at the Spectrum Center.

These teams have had a positive start to the season and have showcased their ability to dominate games, which means fans can expect an entertaining clash. Despite their identical records, both sides have performed very differently over the last week. The Knicks have lost their last two games and have failed to score more than 90 points on both occasions, while the Hornets are on a three-game win streak.

The game will include a couple of exciting individual matchups, such as the battle of the two youngsters - LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks - Team News

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks will be missing French guard Frank Ntilikina, who will be out due to a right knee sprain. Alec Burks has also been ruled out with a sprained ankle, while rookie Obi Toppin will be missing the game with a calf injury, as well.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will have the rest of the roster at his disposal for his game.

Injured - Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks and Obi Toppin

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

“We got into it together, we have to get out of it together.” — Coach Thibodeau.



Let’s keep digging. pic.twitter.com/Dv1St4Ddo7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2021

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been fortunate with regard to injuries and do not have too many pressing issues ahead of this game.

Center Cody Zeller and young point guard Grant Riller will be the only players who will miss the game. The rest of the Charlotte Hornets roster will be available against the New York Knicks.

Injured - Cody Zeller, Grant Riller

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

At what time will the New York Knicks vs

Charlotte Hornets game start ?

USA: Monday, January 11th, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, January 12th, 5.30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs

Charlotte Hornets?

The match will be covered live on NBA TV Canada. Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG and Fox Sports Southeast Charlotte. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

