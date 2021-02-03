What channel is New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues as the Chicago Bulls host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

This marks the two sides' second meeting of a two-game set, with the first matchup going in favor of the Bulls, 110-102.

Despite their inconsistencies, the New York Knicks have shown a lot of promise this season. Under coach Tom Thibodeau's guidance, they have seen impressive defensive performances from the entire team.

The Knicks had as many as four players scoring in double digits in their loss to the Chicago Bulls. Leading their effort was none other than Julius Randle, with a team-high 23 points to go with eleven boards and seven assists. Sensational rookie Immanuel Quickley also impressed fans with a 16-point performance in which he also registered seven assists and six boards.

With the loss, the New York Knicks have dropped two straight games and will need to get their act together or risk falling further in the Eastern Conference table.

RJ Barrett (age 20) and Immanuel Quickley (age 21) combined to tally:

49 points,

9 rebounds,

5 assists,

7 made 3-pointers



in a 20-point blowout victory over the Cavs.



Yes, Knicks fans, there a reason to believe New York may have found their backcourt of the future. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 30, 2021

The Chicago Bulls have a similar storyline as they have been inconsistent this season despite Zach LaVine's superb individual campaign.

Having said that, the Bulls did win their matchup with the Knicks on Tuesday. Forward Lauri Markkanen came out strong, with a game-high 30 points. Zach LaVine also had a terrific outing, registering a 21-point performance during the win.

Overall, the Chicago Bulls had a terrific outing with as many as six players scoring in double digits. Coach Billy Donovan will now have his eyes set on sweeping the mini-series against the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks - Team News

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks celebrates from the bench against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena

The New York Knicks have listed Austin Rivers and Nerlens Noel in their injury report. Both players are being monitored on a day-to-day basis and could suit up for the rematch against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The NBA rumor mill is buzzing with multiple trade scenarios around the New York Knicks. With the trade deadline approaching fast, the Knicks front office could make some moves to bring in the right talent.

Chicago Bulls - Team News

Members of the Chicago Bulls watch the end of the game against the Indiana Pacers from the bench at the United Center

Center Wendell Carter Jr. has suffered a severe right quadriceps contusion and will be re-evaluated after four weeks. Meanwhile, Otto Porter (back) has been listed as questionable, but there remains a high probability that he will return to his floor duties for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Knicks.

Zach LaVine’s averages this season:



26.6 points

5.3 rebounds

5.1 assists

51% shooting

1.3 steals



The only other Bull to average those numbers: Michael Jordan.#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rER0zUhFzS — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 2, 2021

Zach LaVine has garnered interest from several teams around the league, but it remains to be seen if the Bulls front office will part ways with the best player in their roster. With that said, LaVine will soon become a free agent as his contract comes to an end next season.

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls commence?

USA: February 3rd, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 4th, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls

The game between the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and the MSG Network. International viewers can catch the game live via the NBA League Pass.