What Channel is New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks are coming off an inspiring victory versus the Milwaukee Bucks and will now go on the road to face the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Knicks tasted their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season and will have to build on that momentum to notch their second one.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the Cavaliers will not be easy pickings for coach Tom Thibodeau’s boys. At least not anymore, that is. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-0 this season with coach J.B. Bickerstaff having a full training camp to prepare his team for the regular season.

Over their 3-0 start, the Cavs are averaging 122.3 points and 31.3 assists 📈 pic.twitter.com/pM0NhC4WPm — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 28, 2020

New York Knicks: Team News

The exhilaration from a lopsided victory against the Bucks should carry over in the New York Knicks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether that’s a positive or a negative will be determined tonight as soon as the game begins.

Several Knicks players are out due to injuries such as Austin Rivers who is nursing an ankle injury and Obi Toppin whose calf injury could be worse than originally thought.

Injured: Austin Rivers, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Dennis Smith Jr., Omari Spellman

Doubtful: Dennis Smith Jr., Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II, and Alec Burks are listed as day-to-day

Suspended: None

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in 2OT:



Sexton - 32 PTS - 3 AST - 2 REB - 3 STL - 65 FG% - 2/3 3PM



Garland - 21 PTS - 12 AST - 5 REB - 2 STL - 64 FG% - 3/3 3PM



The future is bright for this young backcourt. 🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/APZSFhCerb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

Once the league’s laughing stock ever since LeBron James left the franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of NBA’s most surprising teams this season. Led by Collin Sexton, the Cavs have reeled off three straight victories in convincing fashion.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without a number of players who are on the injured list while 5-time All-Star Kevin Love is day-to-day. The rest of the Cavs will have to pick up the slack from their fallen teammates if they want to keep the streak going.

Injured: Dylan Windler, Kevin Porter Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, Isaac Okoro

Doubtful: Kevin Love

Suspended: None

At what time will New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers commence?

USA: 29th December 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 30th December 2020, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The game will be televised locally on MSG and Fox Sports Ohio. Internationally, the game is available to watch with an NBA League Pass subscription.

