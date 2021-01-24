What channel is New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Portland Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks this Sunday at the Moda Center.

After missing their two-game set against the Memphis Grizzlies due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, the Portland Trail Blazers are ready to make their comeback to the floor, when they go toe-to-toe with the gritty New York Knicks in their next matchup.

The New York Knicks have not been consistent with their play this season, but have pulled off some impressive wins.

The Knicks enter this contest with eight wins and nine losses, as they aim to take advantage of a severely depleted Trail Blazers' side to add another win to their record.

The Knicks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA 👀



New York is holding teams to 102.8 PPG on just 43% shooting from the field. Both of which lead the league 🔒 pic.twitter.com/pHOuaEYjon — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2021

Julius Randle has been on fire this campaign, leading his side in most categories. RJ Barrett and Elfrid Payton have also been doing a great job in the starting lineup, and are playing efficient basketball.

Overall, the Knicks are playing stellar defense and look primed to have one of their better seasons of the recent past. If they continue to walk on the path laid in front of them by new coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks could potentially become a playoff contender this season.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers will return to the floor after missing a few games, and will be eager to get back in the groove of things. The Trail Blazers have done well this season and enter this contest with an 8-6 record - the fourth-best in the West.

Damian Lillard has passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time three-pointers list



Dame's now 17th 📈 pic.twitter.com/RcqXrXMXpB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021

New York Knicks - Team News

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks shoots and scores while being fouled by Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings

The New York Knicks have a few injury concerns going into this matchup. Frank Ntilikina (knee), Reggie Bullock, and Austin Rivers (Achilles) have been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game.

That said, the starting five of the Knicks are healthy and will aim to steal the win on the road against a short-handed Trail Blazers side.

Injury Report - 1/24 at POR: Questionable - Frank Ntilikina (sprained right knee) and Austin Rivers (sore right Achilles); Doubtful - Reggie Bullock (sore neck). — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 24, 2021

Injured: Frank Ntilikina, Austin Rivers

Doubtful: Reggie Bullock

Unavailable: None

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have hit a rough patch as two of their starters have been sidelined due to injury. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic will be out for a couple of weeks as they recuperate.

Enes Kanter will probably step in for Nurkic, whereas Gary Trent Jr or Carmelo Anthony could replace McCollum in the starting five.

Injury to @CJMcCollum's foot is worse than initially thought. @trailblazers announce further imaging shows he suffered a fractured left foot. https://t.co/CuQzZB8lb9 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 19, 2021

The Trail Blazers will rely heavily on their superstar Damian Lillard to lead from the front. Portland could face an uphill battle against a robust New York Knicks defense.

Injured: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins (out indefinitely)

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Knicks vs Trail Blazers commence?

USA: January 24, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: January 25, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Knicks vs Trail Blazers?

The New York Knicks-Portland Trail Blazers game will be available on the MSG Network and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.