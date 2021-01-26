What channel is New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will face the New York Knicks at the Vivint Arena on Tuesday.

The Knicks won their first encounter earlier this month, and the Jazz have amazingly not lost a game since.

📹| At today's practice, Rudy talked about how the last loss to the Knicks was a hidden blessing.



"That's when we really understood what we needed to do as a team to be great."#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/HfYuQQAnxg — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2021

The two teams have impressed in the NBA this season. The Jazz are on an 8-game winning streak while the Knicks are ranked first in the league in defense.

Given that they won their first matchup by 12 points, the New York Knicks will be eager to end the Utah Jazz's winning streak.

Utah Jazz - Team News

The Utah Jazz are currently on an 8-game winning streak in the NBA

After last season's playoff upset, the Utah Jazz have turned it up a notch. As mentioned earlier, the team is on a tear, having won their last 8 games in a row, and their last loss was against the New York Knicks themselves.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging incredible numbers, while Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert are having an impressive season as well.

The five starters for the Utah Jazz are all reportedly healthy and ready for this game. However, a few bench pieces have reported injuries, with Trent Forrest ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols and Elijah Hughes set to miss the game due to a left ankle injury.

Meanwhile, back-up center Derrick Favors is listed as questionable for the game due to right knee soreness.

Jazz Injury Report:



PROBABLE - Derrick Favors (right knee soreness)



OUT - Trent Forrest (health and safety protocols)



OUT - Elijah Hughes (left ankle sprain) — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 25, 2021

Injured: Elijah Hughes

Doubtful: Derrick Favors

Unavailable: Trent Forrest

New York Knicks - Team News

The New York Knicks have surprised everyone with their impressive performances this season

The New York Knicks' current impressive run has opened a lot of eyes in the NBA. After consistently missing the postseason, the Knicks have a real shot at making the playoffs this year.

Under the leadership of new coach Tom Thibodeau, the team is ranked number 1 in the league in defense, just ahead of the reigning champions, the LA Lakers.

Thibodeau will have most of his roster available on Tuesday. Reggie Bullock is ruled out of the lineup after suffering a neck injury. Meanwhile, Austin Rivers and Frank Ntilikina are both listed as questionable for this game.

Injured: Reggie Bullock

Doubtful: Austin Rivers, Frank Ntilikina

Unavailable: None

At what time will New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz tip-off?

USA: 26th January 2021, 9:00 PM ET.

India: 27th January 2021, 7:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz game

This matchup will be televised in the USA on AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain and MSG Network (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio as well as KZNS / S: KTUB and ESPN NY 98.7 to listen to the game.

Fans outside of the United States can catch live action from the game via the NBA League Pass.

