What channel is OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns are scheduled to face off tonight in an all Western Conference matchup at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

OKC Thunder have had a topsy-turvy season so far. They lost three straight games before beating the Portland Trail Blazers 125-122 in their last matchup on Monday night. With the franchise in a full rebuild mode, many around the league expect OKC Thunder to be out of the playoff picture for the next couple of years at least. Currently they sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 7-9 record.

On the other hand, Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker started the season on a high note but have started to stumble in the past few days. They are currently on a 2-game losing streak, having last won a match against the Houston Rockets on 20th January. They are 7th in the conference with an 8-7 record.

Team News - OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder

Head Coach Mark Daigneault will definitely have a few questions to answer prior to OKC Thunder taking the floor in phoenix tonight. He is likely to be without a bunch of key players for tonight fixture.

George Hill (thumb) and Ty Gerome (ankle) have been listed as questionable, while Al Horford is also unlikely to feature due to personal reasons.

Additionally, Josh Hall had to miss OKC Thunders last game due to health and safety protocols and is a serious doubt ahead of this tonight's matchup as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: George Hill, Ty Gerome, Al Horford, Josh Hall

Unavailable: None

Team News - Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns

Just like the OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns will also have a few injury concerns to deal with prior to taking the floor tonight.

The team management have confirmed that Damian Jones and Dario Saric will miss this game completely due to health and safety protocols.

Additionally, Phoenix Suns young superstar Devin Booker will also be sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As per reports, while the injury isn't too serious, the 24-year-old is unlikely to be available for the next few games.

Injured: Devin Booker

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Damian Jones, Dario Saric

At what time will the OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA game commence?

USA: 27th January 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 28th January 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns?

For fans in USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. For those outside the country, the game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

