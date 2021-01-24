What channel is Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In the second game of a two-match series this week, Western Conference high-fliers, the LA Clippers, will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Staples Center on Sunday afternoon.

The pair matched up on Friday night when the LA Clippers ran out comfortable victors after having secured 70 first-half points. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 60 of those, while Clippers center Serge Ibaka dominated the Thunder's 2nd-year big man Isaiah Roby, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 boards.

After a bright start, Oklahoma City Thunder's young side have stumbled of late, having faced the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers. Sandwiched in between these losses, however, was an exciting overtime victory over the Bulls, in which Thunder's star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and 10 assists. They will be looking for an improvement in performance after having started slowly and letting the game run away from them early on Friday.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Team News

The Oklahoma City Thunder are unlikely to change their starting line-up against the LA Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder side that struggled against the LA Clippers last time out is unlikely to change for this rematch.

Veteran center Al Horford remains away from the team due to the birth of his daughter, though replacement big man Isaiah Roby has done a fine job filling in, recording 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his five starts this season.

Coach Mark Daigneault will also be without Ty Jerome, who did not travel with the Thunder squad to LA, and Josh Hall, who is side-lined through COVID-19 protocols.

Trevor Ariza is currently away from the Oklahoma City Thunder team due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

Injured: Ty Jerome

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Al Horford, Josh Hall, Trevor Ariza

LA Clippers - Team News

The Los Angeles Clippers will likely name a full-strength squad against the OKC Thunder

Coach Ty Lue will be fortunate enough to name a full-strength side as the LA Clippers look to go 7 games unbeaten. After promising to prove doubters wrong before the start of the season and noting that he would have a full preseason to work out with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George has been performing to expectation.

Between the two stars, they are averaging 50.1 of the LA Clippers points and 3.3 of their side's steals. The Clippers appear to be clicking on both ends of the floor and rank 1st in the league for offensive efficiency.

Ty Lue is expected to name an unchanged lineup, with only Jay Scrubb reported to be out as he recovers from foot surgery.

Advertisement

Klaw, PG lead @LAClippers to 6 straight wins. #ClipperNation



Kawhi: 31 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK@Yg_Trece: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/r9Gs7Ey5N9 — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2021

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers tip-off?

USA: January 24th, 2021, 4:00 PM ET

India: January 25th, 2021, 2:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers game

Fans in the USA will be able to stream the game with Fox Sports Prime Ticket and on Fox Sports Oklahoma. Those outside America can watch the game live with an NBA League Pass.