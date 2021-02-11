What channel is Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday.

The Warriors are coming off a 114-91 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday behind Stephen Curry’s 32 points. They haven't had a true center for a while, but that hasn’t stopped them from fielding in a competitive lineup.

The Magic, on the other hand, have lost eight of their last 10 games, with many of their players sidelined due to injury. With a 9-16 record, they are falling down fast with little hope in sight. However, a meeting with the Golden State Warriors may be just what the doctor ordered for them.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (6-foot-11) should have a field day down in the paint, with very little resistance to be offered by Golden State’s pseudo-centers who stand only 6-foot-7 at most.

Orlando Magic - Team News

The Orlando Magic have been depleted by injuries to many of their players.

Michael Carter-Williams (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Evan Fournier is listed as questionable due to back spasms. Fournier has missed the past two games because of the spasms but could return to action tonight.

Cole Anthony (shoulder) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are also questionable to play against the Warriors. Aminu’s knee issue kept him from playing against the Portland Trail Blazers due to injury management.

Aaron Gordon suffered a severe left ankle sprain more than a week ago and will be sidelined from 4-to-6 weeks

Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are both out for the season due to their respective ACL injuries.

Injured: Michael Carter-Williams, Aaron Gordon, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac

Doubtful: Evan Fournier, Cole Anthony, Al-Farouq Aminu

Unavailable: None

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Two of the Golden State Warriors’ big men are out, but they are set to return to action soon.

Kevon Looney’s sprained ankle will keep him from playing tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic, but he could be back in less than a week.

Andrew Wiggins knows the sky is the limit for James Wiseman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fzW5ZAbotY — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 4, 2021

James Wiseman’s re-evaluation was moved to Thursday, which means he will not suit up for the Orlando Magic game. However, he could be made available for Saturday’s match against the Brooklyn Nets.

Alen Smailagic will reportedly join Warriors G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors once he heals from the surgery that repaired a right meniscal tear.

Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out for the season.

Injured: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors scores on a layup past LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 115-113 Warriors win on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Staples Center on January 18, 2021 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

At what time will the Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors game start?

USA: Thursday, 11th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Friday, 12th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors

The game between the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors will be televised locally by FOX Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International audiences can livestream the contest via NBA League Pass.

