What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After a stellar start to the 2020-21 NBA season, in which they won seven of their first eight games, the Philadelphia 76ers now take on the Brooklyn Nets in their latest fixture. The Brooklyn Nets come into the game missing a few players, although the most notable absence is that of Kevin Durant.

The Philadelphia 76ers also have a couple of injuries although they are expected to start with the same five they used in their previous fixture, which was the 34-point blowout victory against the Utah Jazz.

While both teams are expected to compete for the NBA Championship this time around, the Brooklyn Nets are missing their biggest star. They will start as the underdogs against a Philadelphia 76ers side that has started the season in top form with Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level.

The Brooklyn Nets are missing KD for the big game against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers also boast an impressive supporting cast with Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry chipping in with crucial performances as well. The Sixers will be looking to post another win, this time against a short-handed Brooklyn Nets.

However, even in Durant’s absence, the Nets have enough firepower to see them through. A lot will depend on the offensive support Kyrie Irving can receive during the game.

We look at the injury report for both teams, in addition to the channels on which the match can be watched on.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

The only new addition to the list of injuries the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with is Seth Curry, who is only doubtful for the game and is likely to feature.

Mike Scott and Furkan Korkmaz are also injured and have already been confirmed to be unavailable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked in top form and will be relying on the duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to see them through against the Nets.

Their recent form and the absence of Kevin Durant means the Sixers go into this game as the favorites.

Injured: Mike Scott, Furkan Korkmaz

Doubtful: Seth Curry

Suspended: None

Brooklyn Nets- Team Nets

The biggest issue for the Brooklyn Nets is the absence of Kevin Durant, who is one of the best players in the NBA right now. Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton are also unavailable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets do have Kyrie Irving, who will almost certainly be the ball handler for the night.

While the Brooklyn Nets have had a mixed start to the campaign, they have enough firepower to put a dent in the Philadelphia 76ers’ impressive start to the 2020-21 NBA season.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Can Embiid and Ben Simmons lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory against the Brooklyn Nets?

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets commence?

USA: 7th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 8th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcasted locally on YES Network. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.