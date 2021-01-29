What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The soaring Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Target Center on Friday to take on the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers put the league on notice by defeating the LA Lakers in a closely contested match, coming out on top in a 107-106 game-time decision.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris buried the men in purple and gold with a combined haul of 52 points between them. Moreover, Ben Simmons dropped a triple-double, scoring 17 points to go with 11 boards and ten assists for the Philadelphia 76ers' 13th win of the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who are leading the Eastern Conference, are looking good for a deep playoff run this campaign.

After beating the 'Best in the West', they will now take on the 'Worst in the East' when they clash with the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves next. A struggling Minnesota Timberwolves side could be easy pickings for the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been beset with player injuries galore this season, especially one to their superstar player Karl-Anthony Towns. Unsurprisingly, they are the bottom team in the Western Conference after a 4-13 start.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter this contest on a two-game losing streak; in their last outing, they fell to the gritty Golden State Warriors 111-123.

Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards played well, scoring 25 points apiece, but were no match to an all-around performance from the Warriors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves face an uphill battle on Friday, as the Philadelphia 76ers are firing on all cylinders this campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers- Team News

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a force to be reckoned with this season. A big reason for their stellar performances this campaign has been Joel Embiid's MVP-caliber numbers.

In 15 games this season, he is averaging 27.7 points and 11.1 rebounds on a lights-out 54.6% shooting from the floor.

However, the big man from Cameroon, along with Terrance Ferguson, has been listed in the injury report ahead of the clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their condition is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, but their participation on Friday night could be a game-time decision from the coaching staff.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Team News

Ricky Rubio (left) and D'Angelo Russell (right) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been struggling to find a true floor general to lead them out of their early-season rout.

D'Angelo Russell has played well but has not been consistent with his production. So the team could look to Malik Beasley to heat up from the floor against the 76ers.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of Jan. 29 vs. Philadelphia:



QUESTIONABLE

Russell – Right Quad Contusion



OUT

Culver – Left Ankle Sprain

Hernangómez – Health & Safety Protocols

Towns – Health & Safety Protocols — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 28, 2021

However, the injury update for the Timberwolves is worrisome for coach Ryan Saunders.

Jarrett Culver (ankle), Juancho Hernangomez (COVID-19 protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19 protocols) and D'Angelo Russell (quad) have been ruled out for Friday night's game.

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game commence?

USA: 29th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: 30th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

Local coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers-Minnesota Timberwolves game will be on Fox Sports North and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.