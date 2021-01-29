What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to face off against the Houston Rockets in a tantalizing 2020-21 NBA Western Conference clash at the Toyota Center.

The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game with patchy form. In their last five games, they won only twice, with their most recent match ending in a close defeat to a young OKC Thunder side.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have been in fine form lately, winning their last three games in convincing fashion.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum remain sidelined for extended periods, which means they will miss out against the Houston Rockets. Gary Trent Jr. is likely to continue to start at the shooting guard spot in McCollum's absence.

Robert Covington has been ruled out after he suffered a concussion in the Portland Trail Blazers' win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. However, Carmelo Anthony should start at the power forward position against the Houston Rockets.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Rodney Hood have been listed as questionable, but there is a high probability that both players could suit up for the game.

Injured- Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum.

Doubtful- Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney Hood.

Unavailable- Robert Covington.

Suspended- None.

Houston Rockets Team News

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets have listed off-season acquisition Christian Wood as questionable, but he might start for the Texas-based franchise. However, Dante Exum will miss the Portland Trail Blazers fixture due to a strain in his right calf.

Chris Clemons and Kevin Porter Jr. are out indefinitely, the former due to an Achilles tear, while the latter continues to miss games due to personal reasons.

Head coach Stephen Silas could refrain from tinkering too much with his starting lineup, which means DeMarcus Cousins should retain his place as the team's starting center.

Injured- Dante Exum, Chris Clemons.

Doubtful- Christian Wood.

Unavailable- None.

Suspended- None.

At what time will the Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets game start?

USA- Thursday, 28th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET.

India- Friday, 29th January 2021 - 6:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets game?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on TNT. This match can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.