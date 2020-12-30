What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their away run with a game against Western Conference powerhouses LA Clippers at the Staples Center. The last time these two teams faced each other resulted in a rather popular social media beef involving Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Damian Lillard, and CJ McCollum.

It all started with Lillard missing two free throws late in the game and not managing to get his team across the line in an important encounter against the shorthanded LA Clippers. He's found his shooting rhythm in the last game against the LA Lakers will be playing with a chip on his shoulder in this tie.

Portland Trail Blazers Team News

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are back to torching teams from beyond the arc. They overcame an early deficit to hand the LA Lakers their second loss of the season. Damian Lillard played a big role in that with 21 second-half points.

Gary Trent Jr. was the Portland Trail Blazers' biggest weapon on the night and scored 28 points off the bench on 10-of-14 shooting including seven three-pointers. Unfortunately, he suffered a calf injury towards the end and is questionable for the game against LA Clippers.

Injured: Nassir Little, Zach Collins

Doubtful: Gary Trent Jr., Carmelo Anthony

Suspended: None

LA Clippers Team News

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers quickly overcame their 51-point humiliation at the hands of Dallas Mavericks to beat a toothless Minnesota Timberwolves side. It was a complete team effort as seven players scored in double digits.

The LA Clippers shot 16-of-31 from downtown and they'll want to replicate this number against the Portland Trail Blazers who have many able shooters on their team. Kawhi Leonard was amiss against Minnesota but he could return against Portland.

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr.,

Suspended: None

At what time will Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers commence?

India: 31st December 2020, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 30th December 2020 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers?

For those in the USA, national coverage of the game will be available on NBA TV. Local broadcast of the same will be carried by NBC Sports Northwest and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. International viewers can live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

