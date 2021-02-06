What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Saturday and are looking for what could be their third straight win. They currently lie 5th in the NBA Western Conference with an overall record of 12-9 and have struggled with multiple injuries.

The Blazers' injury list includes the likes of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic who are both still weeks away from making a return. In their absence, Damian Lillard has taken up the bulk of the offensive burden and is currently averaging 29.1 points and 7.3 assists per game.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have a young roster that has struggled to put together a consistent run of victories. They currently lie 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-13 record, and will be looking to build on their close fought victory over the Chicago Bulls the last time around.

The New York Knicks have an almost-full roster while the Portland Trail Blazers have multiple players unavailable for the NBA matchup.

Both teams will be looking to move up the conference standings although the Portland Trail Blazers go into the fixture as slight favorites.

Portland Trail Blazers – Team News

The Portland Trail Blazers have a long injury list with the likes of Nassir Little and Zach Collins a few weeks away from making a return. They will be concerned about Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr., who are listed as probable, although the former is expected to start against the New York Knicks.

Regardless, the Portland Trail Blazers have multiple offensive threats, and have bee helped by some good performances from the bench as well.

The likes of Enes Kanter and Carmelo Anthony have been in good scoring touch and have been rewarded with increased minutes due to the injuries that have plagued the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster.

New York Knicks – Team News

The New York Knicks can count on a majority of their stars to feature against the Portland Trail Blazers with only Nerlens Noel expected to sit out. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have both been delivering the goods so far, with the former producing 22.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

In Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, the Knicks a young core with able support in the likes of Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton.

The New York Knicks are a work in progress but have seen some impressive performances off the bench as well. Alec Burkes and Immanuel Quickley are producing 13.1 points and 12.4 points per game, and will be looking to take the fight to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are available for the Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks fixture.

At what time will the Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks commence?

USA: February 6th, 2021, 1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 6th, 2021, 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks?

The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks will be televised locally on NBC Sports NorthWest and the MSG Network. International viewers can catch the game live via the NBA League Pass.