What channel is Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Phoenix Suns Arena in an exciting 2020-21 NBA matchup between two in-form teams.

Both teams have recorded eight wins apiece in their last ten outings. While the Phoenix Suns, fourth in the West, have an overall record of 19-10, the Portland Trail Blazers are fifth with an overall record of 18-11.

The fifth-placed Portland Trail Blazers are right behind the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. Despite being undermanned for most of the season, the Trail Blazers have managed to eke out decent results.

The likes of Damian Lillard and veterans Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter have been key performers in the absence of starters CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been phenomenal this season and will look to seal a top-four place to gain homecourt advantage during the playoffs.

Chris Paul has been key for the Phoenix Suns, bringing in experience to the fore and mentoring the likes of Devin Booker and co. CP3 is averaging 17.1 points and a team-high 8.5 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns this campaign.

The Phoenix Suns are in good recent form, winning their last two games. Monty Williams' side thrashed the Memphis Grizzlies 128-97 in their last outing.

The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, succumbed to a 111-118 defeat against the Washington Wizards to bring their 6-game winning streak to a close. Nevertheless, Terry Stotts' side will look to get back to winning ways against the Phoenix Suns.

Portland Trail Blazers - Team news

CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers have several players ruled out due to injury. The list includes CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Harry Giles III. '

McCollum might return to action soon, as he is set to be re-evaluated within two-weeks. Jusuf Nurkic, the other starter, underwent surgery in late January for a wrist fracture will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

However, Zach Collins (ankle) and Harry Giles III (calf) have no set timelines for their return.

Injured: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Harry Giles III.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Phoenix Suns - Team News

The Phoenix Suns will have their full squad available to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

At what time will the Trail Blazers vs Suns game start?

USA: Monday, February 22nd, 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Trail Blazers vs Suns?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will be televised locally on Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.