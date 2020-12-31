What channel is Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets are coming into their matchup on New Years Eve with contrasting starts to their 2020-21 NBA campaigns. Both sides faced the Denver Nuggets in their last fixture, with the Kings securing an impressive win on the road on Tuesday night.

However, the Houston Rockets are winless in two games this season. Despite having a makeshift starting-5, the Rockets have been able to put up solid performances against the Trail Blazers and Nuggets by rallying behind James Harden. If John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are able to return to the Rockets starting lineup, the franchise will fancy their chances of bagging their first win of the season.

Rockets’ John Wall, Eric Gordon, DeMarcus Cousins, Mason Jones have received 7-day quarantines that sideline them from games at Portland on Saturday and at Denver on Monday. They are expected to return to the lineup Thursday vs. the Kings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile in Sacramento, the Kings have proved to be one of the standout performers in the first week of the NBA, surprising many with a 3-1 start. They have impressively beat the Denver Nuggets twice while also winning the first of their double-header against Phoenix.

Sacramento Kings: Team News

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings roster appears healthy for this matchup, with the only absentee being small forward DaQuan Jeffries.

Jeffries is a tenacious defender and a key player in the Kings' roster. Sacramento struggled with injuries last season but will hope to build on their positive start to the season without having to worry about key individuals sitting out.

Kings look like they’re going to enter their two Houston games at 3-1, with the three wins over Denver (twice) and Phoenix. #Rockets badly need wins and will have their work cut out for them. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 30, 2020

Injured: DaQuan Jeffries.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Houston Rockets: Team News

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets are hopeful of fielding a full roster on Thursday after several key players were unavailable due to stringent COVID-19 protocols. The league had to postpone the Houston Rockets' opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the franchise was unable to field enough players.

With Wednesday the end of the 7-day quarantine imposed, the Rockets could have stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins back along with key veteran Eric Gordon.

Injured: Kenyon Martin Jr., Ben McLemore, Chris Clemons.

Doubtful: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, Mason Jones.

Suspended: None.

At what time will the Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets NBA game commence?

USA: 31st December 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: 1st January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets NBA game?

The Sacramento Kings - Houston Rockets matchup can be viewed in America on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. International audiences can live-stream the game with an NBA League Pass subscription.