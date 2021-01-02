What Channel is Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will face the Houston Rockets once again as the teams meet on Saturday. The Rockets won 122-119 against the Kings the last time they met, which was also John Wall’s debut for Houston. It was the first win for first-time NBA head coach Stephen Silas.
It was a close game that the Sacramento Kings undoubtedly felt they should’ve won. They have a chance to make up for that loss, but will have to be better prepared for the Rockets’ back court of John Wall and James Harden, who scored a combined 55 points in Thursday’s win.
_________________________
Sacramento Kings: Team News
Most Sacramento Kings are available for the game. DaQuan Jeffries is expected to be out until at least Feb. 28. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for the game.
Injured: DaQuan Jeffries
Doubtful: Tyrese Haliburton
Suspended: None
Houston Rockets: Team News
The Houston Rockets have several players either out or are doubtful to play. Chris Clemons is out for the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon during a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Ben McLemore are out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols through the weekend.
Mason Jones will be a game-time decision, while Eric Gordon is questionable.
Injured: Kenyon Martin Jr., Ben McLemore, Chris Clemons
Doubtful: Eric Gordon, Mason Jones
Suspended: None
At what time will Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets commence?
USA: 2nd January 2020, 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)
India: 3rd January 2021, 3:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets?
The game will be aired locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International viewers can catch a livestream of the game via NBA League Pass.
