What Channel is Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will face the Houston Rockets once again as the teams meet on Saturday. The Rockets won 122-119 against the Kings the last time they met, which was also John Wall’s debut for Houston. It was the first win for first-time NBA head coach Stephen Silas.

James Harden scored/assisted on every Rockets point in the final four minutes last night.



Beard outscored the Kings himself 16-11.



He’s averaging 37 PPG through his first three games.



It was a close game that the Sacramento Kings undoubtedly felt they should’ve won. They have a chance to make up for that loss, but will have to be better prepared for the Rockets’ back court of John Wall and James Harden, who scored a combined 55 points in Thursday’s win.

Sacramento Kings: Team News

👑 Career-High 15 PTS

👑 5 FGM

👑 3 3PM

👑 6 ASTS

👑 27 MIN@TyHaliburton22 is just 𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙥 😏 pic.twitter.com/XreyEAiZGt — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 29, 2020

Most Sacramento Kings are available for the game. DaQuan Jeffries is expected to be out until at least Feb. 28. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for the game.

Injured: DaQuan Jeffries

Doubtful: Tyrese Haliburton

Suspended: None

Houston Rockets: Team News

The Houston Rockets have several players either out or are doubtful to play. Chris Clemons is out for the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon during a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Ben McLemore are out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols through the weekend.

Mason Jones will be a game-time decision, while Eric Gordon is questionable.

Injured: Kenyon Martin Jr., Ben McLemore, Chris Clemons

Doubtful: Eric Gordon, Mason Jones

Suspended: None

At what time will Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets commence?

USA: 2nd January 2020, 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 3rd January 2021, 3:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets?

The game will be available on NBA League Pass

The game will be aired locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. International viewers can catch a livestream of the game via NBA League Pass.

