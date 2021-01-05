What channel is San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs are heading to Los Angeles to face the LA Clippers on Tuesday. The Spurs are spiraling downward in the NBA standings (2-4) with a four-game losing streak. Facing a dangerous Clippers team is going to be quite a challenge for the Spurs, who have been missing former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the last three games.

Meanwhile, the Clippers head into the fixture having won three of their last four games. Two of those wins were by 23 points, and the last one against the Phoenix Suns would have been a blowout had it not been for a late rally by the Suns.

Paul George has been spectacular for the Clippers in the last few games, and his hot-streak could continue in this game. Kawhi Leonard had a poor outing last time but will look to bounce back.

San Antonio Spurs: Team News

LaMarcus Aldridge may or may not be back on the floor for the San Antonio Spurs versus the LA Clippers on Tuesday. He has been suffering from left knee soreness, but this morning's practice should be the litmus test for whether he returns or not.

Meanwhile, Derrick White aggravated a left toe sprain that was surgically repaired last August. Apparently, the aggravation worsened the toe’s condition as White fractured it on Sunday versus the LA Lakers. The Athletic's Shams Charania says no timetable has been set for his return.

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) is questionable to play but there’s a chance that he’ll see action if coach Gregg Popovich needs more bodies on the floor.

Injured: Derrick White

Doubtful: LaMarcus Aldridge, Quinndary Weatherspoon

Suspended: None

LA Clippers: Team News

Marcus Morris has not played a single game for the LA Clippers this season due to right knee soreness. He was cleared to practice with the team a week ago, and it’s possible that he could return to the line-up as soon as tonight. Expect the Clippers to be cautious, however, since the team has been playing well without him.

Rookie Jay Scrubb underwent foot surgery weeks ago and has not appeared in any of the Clippers’ games. He’s doubtful to play tonight against the Spurs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcus Morris, Jay Scrubb

Suspended: None

At what time will San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers commence?

USA: 5th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 6th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers game will be televised locally on FOX Sports West & Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southwest. International viewers can watch the matchup on NBA League Pass.

