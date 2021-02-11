What channel is Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Thursday night's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors is expected to be an exciting affair between the NBA Eastern Conference's 4th and 5th-placed sides.

This isn't the Toronto side that the Boston Celtics demolished earlier in the season though, with coach Nick Nurse turning their dreadful form around. The Raptors are now 12-13, winning 10 of their last 15 encounters and arrive in Boston after routing the Washington Wizards 137-115 on Wednesday.

The @Raptors get WIN number 12 as they top Washington 137-115!



Norman Powell: 28 PTS, 3 3PT, 7 REB

Pascal Siakam: 26 PTS, 3 3PT, 5 REB

Kyle Lowry: 21 PTS, 5 3PT, 5 AST

Chris Boucher: 17 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK

Fred VanVleet: 14 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Terence Davis: 13 PTS, 3 3PT pic.twitter.com/bNnCGIixKa — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 11, 2021

The Boston Celtics have predominantly relied on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's scoring heroics this season, though even their combined 56 points couldn't keep out the rampant Jazz on Tuesday. Coming into this matchup, the C's have lost four of their last 6 without talismanic defender Marcus Smart, who remains out on Thursday.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse stated on Wednesday night that forward OG Anunoby would be questionable for their trip to Boston. In the 23-year-old's absence, replacement Norman Powell has been electric and is staking a claim to see more starting minutes.

Powell has averaged 23.6 points across the last 5 games and led the Toronto Raptors with 28 points in Washington. Yuta Watanabe is also questionable to take the floor against the Celtics, while forward Patrick McCaw remains out.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe

Unavailable: None

Boston Celtics - Team News

Marcus Smart will be unavailable for the Boston Celtics once again as he continues to recover from the injury picked up in Boston's late loss to the Lakers. Romeo Langford also remains sidelined, while Tacko Fall is currently listed as day-to-day.

Despite Jaylen Brown returning from a two-game absence, we weren’t able to get it done tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/KJaU1F1rUa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2021

The Boston Celtics have struggled with injuries and have had to deal with the consequences of the league's covid protocols. This has thwarted their consistency and while they remain fourth in the East, Danny Ainge will look to be active in the market as the franchise need additional scoring wing talent and a new center to compete in the postseason.

Injured: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Tacko Fall

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA: Thursday, 11th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Friday, 12th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics?

Fans in America will be able to catch the game locally on Sportsnet and NBC Sports Boston. You can also watch the fixture live with an NBA League Pass.