What channel is Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with an enticing matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Both sides will clash for the first time since the 2020 NBA playoffs, where the Toronto Raptors came out on top, courtesy of Fred VanVleet.

A lot has changed since then, as the Raptors have lost several pieces to other title contenders while the Nets are now home to one of the best super-teams in the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors enter this contest with winning momentum behind them. They defeated the Orlando Magic in a two-game set, pushing their record to 9 wins and 12 losses this season.

In their last outing, the Raptors defeated the Magic in a 123-108 game-time decision. Fred VanVleet put up a 54-point performance, creating a record total by an undrafted player in NBA history. He has been the heart and soul of the Toronto Raptors this campaign and remains their best bet to seize the day against the Brooklyn Nets in their matchup on Friday.

Having said that, the contest won't be a cakewalk as the Nets' super team has been tearing through the competition lately.

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets continue to dazzle the NBA universe with stellar performances. They are coming off one of their best outings of the season as they thrashed the LA Clippers 124-120 at the end of regulation. A reassuring sign for first-time coach Steve Nash was the Nets' trio raking in a combined total of 90 points.

Kyrie Irving led the effort with a game-high 39-point performance while Kevin Durant dropped 28 points and nine boards on the night.

The Nets' new point guard in effect, James Harden, had an epic triple-double outing with 23 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors - Team News

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors don't have any new injury updates ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Patrick McCaw went through a procedure on his knee and continues to progress slowly. However, there is no clarity on when he might return. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby will be on the sidelines for this game as he recovers from a strained left calf, as per reports in the media.

The Toronto Raptors' coach, Nick Nurse, will be hoping to see his team play with the same passion they did against the Orlando Magic in their previous outing. All eyes will be on Fred VanVleet as the team will look up to him to lead the charge against the Nets' super team.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been forced to use multiple lineups this season due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.

The Nets' power forward Nicolas Claxton is the only active player who won't be available against the Toronto Raptors as coach Steve Nash told the media that he is at least a month away from making his first appearance.

While the Brooklyn Nets faced some turbulence in their recent stretch, their resurgence, without a training camp or sufficient practice time with the new players, is a testament to how talent-rich and capable they are this season.

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game commence?

USA: February 5th, 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 6th, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

The game between the Toronto Raptors-Brooklyn Nets will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on the Yes Network and The Sports Network. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.