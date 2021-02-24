What Channel is Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 24 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat go head to head for an Eastern Conference confrontation at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday. The two teams started off the season slow but have since rediscovered some form.

The Raptors had won four straight before a 109-102 setback to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday put the breaks on their streak, while the Heat have only lost three times in their previous 10 games.

Toronto Raptors: Team News

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) might play against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but, as of this writing, he is likely a game-time decision by the coaches. Lowry has missed four straight games with an ankle injury and could be on a minutes restriction, should he be cleared to play.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kyle Lowry

Unavailable: None

Miami Heat: Team News

The Miami Heat have listed a number of players on their injury report.

Gabe Vincent is listed as probable as in the previous games due to right knee soreness, but it has not caused him to miss any games so far.

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for the Toronto Raptors game after suffering a hip injury against the LA Lakers last Saturday. He missed the OKC Thunder game and could be out on Wednesday if he’s not fully recovered.

Goran Dragic (ankle) is questionable to play against the Raptors, which is an improvement in his status since sustaining the sprained left ankle on Feb. 5.

Chris Silva (hip) is also questionable for the match against the Raptors. Silva has a strained hip flexor which has kept him in street clothes for more than a month.

The Miami Heat also have a couple of players who are sidelined for the Toronto Raptors game.

Avery Bradley (calf) will not be healthy enough to take the court on Wednesday. Bradley has a right calf strain that has caused him to miss significant time. He may be back in early March, according to reports.

Meyers Leonard is out for the season due to a left shoulder injury.

Injured: Avery Bradley, Meyers Leonard

Doubtful: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic, Chris Silva

Unavailable: None

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors is congratulated by Fred VanVleet during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Amalie Arena on January 29, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

At what time will the Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat game start?

USA: Wednesday, 24th February 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 25th February 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat?

The Toronto Raptors-Miami Heat matchup will be shown locally by TSN and FOX Sports Sun. International audiences can watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

