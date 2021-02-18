What channel is Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 18th l NBA Season 2020-21

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights meet on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Toronto Raptors in Tampa. These sides have become used to being at the top; however, there has been a changing of the guard lately in the East, with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers currently sitting atop the conference.

After a horrid start, the Toronto Raptors have picked themselves up and gone on an 11-7 run, capped off by their win in Milwaukee on Tuesday. It was the fourth loss in a row for the Bucks, who will be looking to reverse their recent run of form.

Milwaukee Bucks - Team News

Not even Giannis Antetokounmpo's 34 points and 10 rebound double-double were enough to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Toronto Raptors at home on Tuesday. It has been a worrying trend for the franchise, who have badly missed all-defensive team member Jrue Holiday in their run of four losses.

𝕋H𝔼 𝔾ℝ𝔼𝔼𝕂 𝔽ℝ𝔼𝔸𝕂 🇬🇷



34 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

5 STL

2 BLK @Giannis_An34 | @Bucks pic.twitter.com/Bos7O0AbvD — NBA Germany (@NBA_de) February 17, 2021

The forward remains sidelined for this fixture due to the league's covid protocols. It is unclear when he will return and will certainly not be able to immediately jump back into a full game. The good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans is that Holiday is currently the only absentee for the side heading into Thursday's fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Jrue Holiday

Toronto Raptors - Team News

Kyle Lowry vs Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors' young stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam led the way against the Bucks, scoring 56 points between them. On the night, all five of the Raptors starters scored in double digits, though Kyle Lowry was limited to just 22 minutes. The point guard has since been listed as questionable for the reverse matchup and will be a huge miss for the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet did it all (33 PTS, 5 3PT, 7 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL) in the @Raptors road victory over Milwaukee!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/z4Wi589IAg — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 17, 2021

Lowry is the Toronto Raptors' leader and is an elite two-way player. He is currently averaging 17.7 points and shooting at 45.2% from the field. Aside from the veteran guard, Yuta Watanabe is also questionable while Patrick McCaw remains out.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: Yuta Watanabe, Kyle Lowry

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game start?

USA: February 18, 2021, 7:30 PM ET.

India: February 19, 2021, 6:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game?

For fans in America, the game will be broadcast nationally as part of TNT's double-header on the night and also locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and TSN. You can also catch the matchup with an NBA League Pass live or on playback.