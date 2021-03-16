What channel is Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 16 l NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics won their last game against the Houston Rockets, thanks to big performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 47 points on the night.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, endured a surprise loss against the Golden State Warriors, despite four of their players scoring more than 20 points.

Rudy Gobert has re-established himself as the best defender in the league,e with the likes of Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell also chipping in with prolific performances regularly.

We got back in the win column tonight with a 134-107 victory over the Rockets and look to keep moving forward with confidence. pic.twitter.com/fVrTOGBdV1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Jordan Clarkson is a runaway favorite for the NBA sixth man of the year award, as he is averaging 17.9 points per game.

The Utah Jazz go into this matchup as the favorites, although the Boston Celtics will be able to count on Marcus Smart for this game.

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA - Tuesday, March 16th, 2021; 7:30 PM Eastern Time.

India - Wednesday, March 17th, 2021; 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Advertisement

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics game?

The matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics will be shown live on NBC Sports Boston and the TNT network. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz Team News

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz should go in with exactly the same lineup they had against the Golden State Warriors in their last outing. They had started that game slowly and struggled to make a comeback from a 13-point first-half deficit.

Jordan Clarkson has virtually produced points off the bench in every game, while Rudy Gobert is coming off a huge 28-point rebound outing as well. A better start should help the Utah Jazz get back to winning ways.

Injured: Udoka Azubuike.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Boston Celtics Team News

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, have had their struggles defensively, but the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are due for big performances.

Marcus Smart’s return from injury was a huge boost. The Boston Celtics looked solid in their last game and have three All-Star calibre offensive players in Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics are in the market for defensive reinforcements. But that is not an issue for the time being, as the injury-prone Marcus Smart is finally back.

Daniel Theis is expected to start from the bench, while Robert Williams’ scoring form has been encouraging in recent games.

Advertisement

Injured: Romeo Langford.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.