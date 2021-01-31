What channel is Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will put their 11-game winning streak on the line against last year's playoffs opponents Denver Nuggets. Both franchises have found their rhythm after a slow start to the 2020-21 season. The Jazz are perched atop the Western Conference standings while the Nuggets are currently occupying the fourth spot.

A circumstantial rivalry of sorts has emerged between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets since last year. Their seven-game battle in the first round of the postseason established the Donovan Mitchell versus Jamal Murray dynamic. Both teams also want to reach the same elite status as the two LA franchises and are essentially in each other's way.

Utah Jazz Team News

The Jazz are on a roll

The Utah Jazz are not only winning games, they're mauling their opponents in the process. Besides the tie against Denver Nuggets, they won each of the remaining 10 matchups of their 11-game unbeaten run by a minimum of 10 times.

The Utah Jazz dominated the Dallas Mavericks recently without Donovan Mitchell featuring in the lineup. Mitchell is currently observing the league's concussion protocol and is doubtful for the game on Sunday. Derrick Favors also missed the last two games with a back issue and his status isn't known yet.

Injured: Elijah Hughes

Doubtful: Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Favors

Unavailable: Trent Forrest, Jarrell Brantley

Denver Nuggets Team News

The Nuggets are in the ascendancy

Fatigue got the better of the Denver Nuggets at the end of a lengthy road trip as they saw their five-game winning run come to a halt against the San Antonio Spurs. They will be hoping for a better outcome at home against the Utah Jazz.

Jamal Murray was fairly banged up after the last game but has currently been listed as probable. PJ Dozier continues to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue and will be the only noticeable absence for the Denver Nuggets.

Injured: PJ Dozier, Greg Whittington

Doubtful: Jamal Murray

Unavailable: None

At what time will Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets commence?

India: 1st February 2021, 2 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 31st January 2021, 3:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets?

For viewers in the USA, national broadcast of the game will be available on NBA TV. Local coverage of the same will be carried by Altitude Sports and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. International viewers can live stream the matchup via the NBA League Pass.

