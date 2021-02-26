What channel is Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 26th l NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz take on Miami Heat tonight at American Airlines Arena in what is expected to be an enthralling clash between two well-rounded teams.

In their first meeting this season, the Utah Jazz enjoyed a convincing 112-94 victory over the Miami Heat. It is safe to say that Erik Spoelstra's men will be eyeing revenge when the two sides lock horns at American Airlines Arena.

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat

game start?

USA- February 26th, 2021, Friday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time

India- February 27th, Saturday, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat game?

The game between the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and Sun, and AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain). The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Advertisement

Utah Jazz: Team News

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been lucky to avoid injuries this season. Head coach Quin Snyder will have his complete roster available for tonight's game with the exception of rookie Udoka Azubuike.

This means that the Jazz will field their strongest lineup, which features the likes of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Jordan Clarkson has been an incredible influence off the bench, averaging a stellar 18.3 points on a respectable 38.1% shooting from deep.

Injured: Udoka Azubuike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: NBA Rumors: 3 playoff hopefuls in contention to sign John Collins in free agency

Advertisement

Miami Heat: Team News

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

Miami Heat will be missing the services of Meyers Leonard and Avery Bradley for this game. Leonard has been ruled out of the season due to a shoulder injury, while Bradley has been sidelined for the whole month following a calf problem.

Bam Adebayo's status is in doubt because of a knee injury. Tyler Herro is doubtful as well due to a hip issue.

Injured: Meyers Leonard and Avery Bradley

Doubtful: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro

Suspended: None

top team in the Association paying us a visit pic.twitter.com/nwNPKImVAJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 26, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers add Hassan Whiteside to list of candidates who can solve their center problem