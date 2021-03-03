What channel is Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 3 l NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz pay a visit to their Eastern Conference counterparts Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the first meeting of the season between the two Conference leaders, the Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123.

The Philadelphia Sixers are just a half-game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, with a 23-12 record, and need a win to stay at the top in the East. February was brutal for the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost six games during the month. However, with Joel Embiid leading the way, the Philadelphia Sixers have lorded over the East for much of the season.

Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers

The 27-8 Utah Jazz, meanwhile, have endured three losses during an 11-day period, which includes a 124-129 reverse against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Wednesday’s meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers will be the last leg of the Utah Jazz's four-game road trip. The Jazz will look to two-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to help them come out with a victory in Philadelphia.

At what time will the Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game start?

USA: Wednesday, 3rd March 2021; 7:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Thursday, 4th March 2021; 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The game between the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers will be shown locally on AT&T SportsNet | RM and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The matchup will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz: Team News

The Utah Jazz have a relatively healthy roster, except for Udoka Azubuike, who is out indefinitely. The rookie center has a severe right ankle sprain while appearing for the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He could be out till the All-Star break.

Injured: Udoka Azubuike.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers also have only one player on their injured list.

Tobias Harris (knee) is questionable for the Utah Jazz game. The veteran forward sustained a right knee bone bruise that caused him to miss the last two Philadelphia 76ers games.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Tobias Harris.

Unavailable: None.