What Channel is Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 20 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will go head-to-head with the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday. The Wizards picked a great time to put together a three-game winning streak as they are facing a red-hot Blazers team which has won a season-high six straight victories.

Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard could engage in a shootout that will likely determine the outcome of this match. The two players are among the most prolific scorers in the league. They will be sharing the court together once again after the Blazers walked away with a 132-121 victory at Washington on Feb. 2.

🗣 NO MORE SNUBS! @RealDealBeal23 will be starting in this year's All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/E5e9bOUv6p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2021

Washington Wizards: Team News

The Washington Wizards have a couple of players on the injured list including Ish Smith who will be out for the next 6 to 8 weeks after suffering a proximal injury to his right quadriceps recently. He could be sidelined until the first week or so of April.

Thomas Bryant (torn ACL) is out for the season.

Injured: Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Trail Blazers: Team News

The Portland Trail Blazers received a bit of bad news recently after it was revealed that C.J. McCollum (fractured left foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks which means he won’t be back until at least the week of the NBA All-Star Game.

No timetable yet on CJ McCollum or Jusuf Nurkic's return to the court for #RipCity, but today looks they've both got their casts/boots off and are putting in work at the practice facility



📽️: @trailblazers | @CJMcCollum | @bosnianbeast27 pic.twitter.com/HaFjkZFdoo — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) February 19, 2021

Jusuf Nurkic (fractured right wrist) is out of the Washington Wizards match and will be reevaluated around the first week of March.

Harry Giles (calf strain) is sidelined and the timetable for his return is indefinite.

Zach Collins (left ankle) is undergoing rehab but his return is uncertain. He could be back around mid-March but he could also be shelved for the entire season by the Portland Trail Blazers medical staff depending on his progress.

Injured: C.J. McCollum, Harry Giles, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers game start?

USA: Saturday, 20th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Sunday, 21st February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Carmelo Anthony #00 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers high five during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on December 23, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The game between the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers will be shown live locally by NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Northwest. International audiences can watch the game live via NBA League Pass.

