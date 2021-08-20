What is Chris Paul’s expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Chris Paul came the closest that he has ever come to winning the NBA championship in the 202-21 NBA season.

The NBA veteran led a young Phoenix Suns squad all the way to the Finals where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now 36, Chris Paul’s best years might be behind him, but his numbers and overall performance over the past year should result in an increase in ratings, as far as Paul’s NBA 2K21 overall is concerned. In this article, we look at Chris Paul’s expected NBA 2k22 rating.

Chris Paul was averaging career-lows in 2018-19.



— 15.6 PPG

— 42/36/86%

— 17.0 PPG in playoffs

— 45/27/84% in playoffs



Then he went vegan.



— 17.0 PPG

— 49/38/92%

— 19.7 PPG in playoffs

— 50/42/88% in playoffs

— Reach first Finals

— Sign $120M contract at age 37-40 pic.twitter.com/EmbLSeFtrp — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 2, 2021

What is Chris Paul’s overall rating in NBA 2K22?

Chris Paul has an overall rating of 89 in NBA 2K21, with a build of an All-Around 2-Way. Over the past season, a 35-year old Chris Paul proved to be one of the most important Phoenix Suns players and led a talented but young core to the championship finals. Paul has his career-best season with respected to free-throw percentage (93.4%), and averaged 16.4 points and almost 9 assists per game.

He suffered an injury against the LA Clippers but made a quick return back to form, proving that at the age of 36 he still has enough fuel to continue playing for multiple seasons. Paul is an elite shooter, had multiple memorable performances last season and also shot at a career-best 55.7% overall.

CHris Paul celebrates with Mikal Bridges

Hence, not only did he improve on his overall offensive output with respect to recent seasons, but was also part of a successful team that will now be looking to come back next year and make another go at the championship. While critics might argue that at 36, Paul’s rating does not deserve to be improved considering that he is well and truly a player in decline.

Regardless, Chris Paul is considered to be one of the most intelligent basketball players in the league and showed last season what he can do with the right pieces around him. He had a career-best season with respect to multiple statistics, and can therefore be concerned to see an improvement in his overall rating. Therefore, Chris Paul is expected to have an overall rating of 90 in NBA 2K22.

Between @Giannis_An34, @CP3, and @DevinBook which Finals star is the most fun to play with in @NBA2K? 🎮🤩 pic.twitter.com/VwjI4IZZeM — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) July 10, 2021

Despite the age, a lot of fans might argue that he deserves a higher rating. However, Paul is at the twilight of his career, and NBA 2K22 does not have a parameter for what is his biggest strength - basketball intelligence. Regardless, with the game set to drop on 22nd September, fans need to wait just over a month to find out the official rating.

