What City is the Lakers Originally From?

The Lakers initially played in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The franchise was founded in 1947 and spent 13 years in Minnesota. Their initial name was the Minneapolis Lakers, but it was changed in 1960 when they moved to Los Angeles, California to become the Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout their 76-year history, they have won 17 championships, five of them when they were playing in Minneapolis and 12 of them after they moved to Los Angeles.

The franchise kept its original name when it moved to Los Angeles. The name came as a result of the state of Minnesota being called 'The Land of 10,000 Lakes'.

Lakers wait to see their full roster together to understand their potential

The franchise has won 12 of its first 21 games so far, however, they have yet to see their full roster together. Amid injury woes, they are seeking consistency, while waiting for their injured players to get back to the lineup.

With that in mind, the team wants to see its full roster together to figure out what its potential is this season and whether they should consider making changes to their roster moving forward.

"I have no idea what we are. How? We don’t have our group yet. I know what some of us individually are, but as far as a team, we don’t have our group yet. I don’t know. We haven’t had enough minutes with our group yet," LeBron James recently said, via Lakers Nation.

The 17-time NBA champions have their sights set on the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The franchise hosts the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals. The loser will take on the Sacramento Kings.

Whoever wins will travel to Las Vegas to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for a spot in Saturday's Championship Game.